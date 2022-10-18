Bpost (BPOSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, bpost (BPOSY) closed at $5.01, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

bpost will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion, which would represent changes of -37.84% and -12.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for bpost should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. bpost is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, bpost is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.26, which means bpost is trading at a discount to the group.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

