Bpost (BPOSY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, bpost (BPOSY) closed at $4.85, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 10.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from bpost as it approaches its next earnings report date.

BPOSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.84% and -12.77%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for bpost. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. bpost is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, bpost is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.82, so we one might conclude that bpost is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BPOSY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

