Bpost (BPOSY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, bpost (BPOSY) closed at $5.50, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.34% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from bpost as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of -37.84% and -12.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for bpost. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. bpost is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, bpost is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.35, so we one might conclude that bpost is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

