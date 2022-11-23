Bpost (BPOSY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

bpost (BPOSY) closed at $5.55 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.82% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from bpost as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of -37.84% and -12.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for bpost. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. bpost currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that bpost has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.03 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.59, which means bpost is trading at a discount to the group.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

