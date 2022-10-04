Bpost (BPOSY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

bpost (BPOSY) closed the most recent trading day at $5.25, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 9.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.15%.

bpost will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of -37.84% and -12.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for bpost should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. bpost is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, bpost is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.91, which means bpost is trading at a discount to the group.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



