BPO's Preference Shares, Series R Yield Pushes Past 10.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BPO's Class AAA Preference Shares, Series R (TSX: BPO-PRR.TO) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.075), with shares changing hands as low as $10.17 on the day. As of last close, BPO.PRR was trading at a 58.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BPO.PRR shares, versus BPO:

Below is a dividend history chart for BPO.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on BPO's Class AAA Preference Shares, Series R:

In Wednesday trading, BPO's Class AAA Preference Shares, Series R (TSX: BPO-PRR.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (: BPO.TO) are trading flat.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.