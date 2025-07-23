BPOP or SNV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Southeast stocks have likely encountered both Popular (BPOP) and Synovus Financial (SNV). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Popular has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Synovus Financial has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that BPOP's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

BPOP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.01, while SNV has a forward P/E of 11.02. We also note that BPOP has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SNV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01.

Another notable valuation metric for BPOP is its P/B ratio of 1.38. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SNV has a P/B of 1.62.

Based on these metrics and many more, BPOP holds a Value grade of A, while SNV has a Value grade of C.

BPOP has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than SNV, so it seems like value investors will conclude that BPOP is the superior option right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

