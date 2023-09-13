BPOP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Popular Inc. (Symbol: BPOP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.89, changing hands as low as $62.99 per share. Popular Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPOP's low point in its 52 week range is $49.34 per share, with $81.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.20.

