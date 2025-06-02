$BPMC stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BPMC stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,823,413,439 of trading volume.

$BPMC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BPMC:

$BPMC insiders have traded $BPMC stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W. ALBERS has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 53,427 shares for an estimated $5,194,738 .

. CHRISTINA ROSSI (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 20,139 shares for an estimated $1,937,676 .

. KATE HAVILAND (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,597 shares for an estimated $1,593,615 .

. ARIEL HURLEY (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 11,350 shares for an estimated $1,092,869 .

. L. BECKER HEWES (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,095 shares for an estimated $890,638 .

. FOUAD NAMOUNI (PRESIDENT, R & D) sold 6,489 shares for an estimated $576,223

MICHAEL LANDSITTEL (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 5,284 shares for an estimated $469,219

TRACEY L MCCAIN (EVP AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 5,262 shares for an estimated $467,265

DEBRA DURSO-BUMPUS (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) sold 5,157 shares for an estimated $457,941

PHILINA LEE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 3,733 shares for an estimated $331,490

PERCY H. CARTER (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 3,530 shares for an estimated $313,464

$BPMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $BPMC stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BPMC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BPMC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

