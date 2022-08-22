BPMC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.36, changing hands as high as $73.00 per share. Blueprint Medicines Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPMC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.46 per share, with $117.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.81.

