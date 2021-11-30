BPMC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (Symbol: BPMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.13, changing hands as low as $94.28 per share. Blueprint Medicines Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BPMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BPMC's low point in its 52 week range is $79.075 per share, with $125.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.83.

