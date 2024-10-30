News & Insights

BPM Minerals’ Top Stakeholders in Listed Options

October 30, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

BPM Minerals Ltd. (AU:BPM) has released an update.

BPM Minerals Ltd. has revealed its latest top 20 holders of listed options priced at $0.15, with Mutual Trust Pty Ltd leading with a 5.97% stake. Other significant stakeholders include Paranoid Enterprises Pty Ltd and Recharge Enterprises Pty Ltd, holding 4.16% and 3.87%, respectively. This strategic insight into option holdings could intrigue investors keen on understanding the company’s financial landscape.

