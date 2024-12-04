BPM Minerals Ltd. Expands Share Offering on ASX

BPM Minerals Ltd. (AU:BPM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BPM Minerals Ltd. has announced the issuance of 2.5 million fully paid ordinary shares following shareholder approval at their 2024 AGM. This development is set to increase the number of BPM shares quoted on the ASX, providing potential growth opportunities for investors. The shares are scheduled to be issued on December 4, 2024.

For further insights into AU:BPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.