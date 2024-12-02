News & Insights

BPM Minerals Ltd. Announces New Option Quotation

December 02, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

BPM Minerals Ltd. (AU:BPM) has released an update.

BPM Minerals Ltd. has announced the quotation of 3.5 million options on the Australian Securities Exchange, set to expire on October 30, 2026. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, potentially offering investors new opportunities in the company’s future ventures. The announcement may capture the interest of those keeping an eye on emerging prospects in the mineral exploration sector.

