BPM Minerals Director Increases Stake with New Options

BPM Minerals Ltd. has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director, Emmanuel Correia, with the acquisition of 1,000,000 additional options exercisable at $0.15 on or before October 2026. This strategic move, approved by shareholders at the 2024 AGM, highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value.

