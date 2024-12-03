News & Insights

BPM Minerals Director Increases Stake with New Options

December 03, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

BPM Minerals Ltd. (AU:BPM) has released an update.

BPM Minerals Ltd. has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director, Emmanuel Correia, with the acquisition of 1,000,000 additional options exercisable at $0.15 on or before October 2026. This strategic move, approved by shareholders at the 2024 AGM, highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value.

