BPM Minerals Director Gregory Smith Increases Option Holdings

BPM Minerals Ltd. has announced a significant change in the interest of Director Gregory Smith, who has acquired an additional 1,000,000 options exercisable by October 2026. This development, approved at the 2024 AGM, reflects strategic financial maneuvers within the company, potentially impacting investor perception and stock performance.

