BPM Minerals’ Director Boosts Investment Portfolio

December 03, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

BPM Minerals Ltd. (AU:BPM) has released an update.

BPM Minerals Ltd. has reported a change in the interest of its director, Paul Lloyd, who acquired 1.5 million options exercisable at $0.15 by October 2026, following shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM. This acquisition is part of Lloyd’s direct interest in the company, adding to his existing portfolio of shares and options. Investors may find this update relevant as it reflects strategic decisions and confidence levels of company insiders.

