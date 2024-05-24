News & Insights

BPH Global Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 02:08 am EDT

Stemcell United Ltd. (AU:BP8) has released an update.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting on May 24, 2024, BPH Global Limited announced the successful passage of two key resolutions, following a poll vote among shareholders. The first resolution was a capital consolidation, and the second authorized the issuance of up to $1,000,000 worth of shares, both receiving significant support exceeding 83% in favor. The outcomes of these resolutions are expected to have a meaningful impact on the company’s financial strategy.

