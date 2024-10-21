BPH Global Ltd Initiates Trading Halt Amid Acquisition News

News & Insights

October 21, 2024

Stemcell United Ltd. (AU:BP8) has released an update.

BPH Global Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement related to a proposed acquisition. The halt will last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 24, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for further developments regarding this acquisition.

