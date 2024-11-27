BPH Global Ltd Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Stemcell United Ltd. (AU:BP8) has released an update.

BPH Global Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, underscoring shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic plans. Key approvals included the re-election of Chairman Paul Stephenson and the conversion of director loans into shares, setting the stage for future growth. This outcome highlights a strong backing from shareholders and potential for further capital initiatives.

