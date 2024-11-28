BPH Global Explores Seaweed Phycomining for Critical Minerals

Stemcell United Ltd. (AU:BP8) has released an update.

BPH Global Ltd has partnered with Temasek Polytechnic in Singapore to explore phycomining for extracting critical minerals like arsenic, zinc, and aluminium from seaweed. This innovative approach aims to utilize seaweed’s ability to absorb metals, particularly from polluted waters, to address potential supply chain disruptions of essential minerals. The research will employ non-thermal intensive techniques such as precipitation and fermentation to optimize metal recovery.

