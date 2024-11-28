News & Insights

BPH Global Explores Seaweed Phycomining for Critical Minerals

November 28, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Stemcell United Ltd. (AU:BP8) has released an update.

BPH Global Ltd has partnered with Temasek Polytechnic in Singapore to explore phycomining for extracting critical minerals like arsenic, zinc, and aluminium from seaweed. This innovative approach aims to utilize seaweed’s ability to absorb metals, particularly from polluted waters, to address potential supply chain disruptions of essential minerals. The research will employ non-thermal intensive techniques such as precipitation and fermentation to optimize metal recovery.

