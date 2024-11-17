BPH Energy’s Cortical Dynamics Showcases Innovations in Brain Monitoring

BPH Energy Limited (AU:BPH) has released an update.

BPH Energy Limited’s investee, Cortical Dynamics, presented at the Health Innovation Frontier Forum, highlighting their advancements in medical brain monitoring technology. This event emphasized the pivotal role of technology in transforming health and community sectors. Investors keen on tech-driven healthcare innovations would find Cortical Dynamics’ contributions noteworthy.

