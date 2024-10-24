BPH Energy’s Cortical Dynamics Secures AI Innovation Grant

BPH Energy Limited (AU:BPH) has released an update.

BPH Energy’s investee company, Cortical Dynamics, has been awarded a grant to enhance its use of AI in biomedical innovations, particularly in improving anesthetic management. The Biomedical AI Sprints Accelerator grant aims to boost Australia’s life sciences sector by advancing AI applications, such as Cortical’s Brain Anaesthesia Response System, which aids in perioperative care. This initiative not only aims to improve patient outcomes but also addresses environmental impacts and hospital costs.

