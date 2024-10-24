News & Insights

Stocks

BPH Energy’s Cortical Dynamics Secures AI Innovation Grant

October 24, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BPH Energy Limited (AU:BPH) has released an update.

BPH Energy’s investee company, Cortical Dynamics, has been awarded a grant to enhance its use of AI in biomedical innovations, particularly in improving anesthetic management. The Biomedical AI Sprints Accelerator grant aims to boost Australia’s life sciences sector by advancing AI applications, such as Cortical’s Brain Anaesthesia Response System, which aids in perioperative care. This initiative not only aims to improve patient outcomes but also addresses environmental impacts and hospital costs.

For further insights into AU:BPH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.