BPH Energy’s AGM Resolutions Secure Strong Shareholder Support

BPH Energy Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on November 28, 2024. Key approvals included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Tony Huston, reflecting strong shareholder support. This outcome indicates investor confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

