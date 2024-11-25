BPH Energy Ltd Issues New Shares on ASX

BPH Energy Limited (AU:BPH) has released an update.
BPH Energy Ltd has announced the issuance of 1.2 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the ASX from November 25, 2024. This move comes as securities are issued and converted, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it could influence BPH’s market dynamics.
