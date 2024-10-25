BPH Energy Announces Key AGM Resolutions

BPH Energy Limited (AU:BPH) has released an update.

BPH Energy Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will have the opportunity to review financial statements, vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Tony Huston as a Director, and the issuance of options to Director David Breeze.

