BPER's top investor says Banco BPM deal not an option for now - paper

MILANO, March 19 (Reuters) - The biggest investor in Italy's BPER Banca EMII.MI said on Friday a long-mooted merger with rival Banco BPM BAMI.MI was not a option that could be assessed at present, after pushing for a change at the helm of BPER.

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore daily, Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri said that BPER's new Chief Executive, Piero Montani, would need time to decide over any potential deals.

"The new (BPER) board will certainly have its hands free," Cimbri said adding that a merger with Banca Popolare di Sondrio appeared as the "most natural option".

Unipol is the single largest investor in BPER with a 19% stake. On Thursday Unipol said a slate of nominees it would submit to appoint a new board at BPER would contain none of bank's current directors, including CEO Alessandro Vandelli.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Valentina Za)

