BAMI

BPER's top investor says Banco BPM deal not an option for now - paper

Contributor
Andrea Mandalà Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The biggest investor in Italy's BPER Banca said on Friday a long-mooted merger with rival Banco BPM was not a option that could be assessed at present, after pushing for a change at the helm of BPER.

MILANO, March 19 (Reuters) - The biggest investor in Italy's BPER Banca EMII.MI said on Friday a long-mooted merger with rival Banco BPM BAMI.MI was not a option that could be assessed at present, after pushing for a change at the helm of BPER.

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore daily, Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri said that BPER's new Chief Executive, Piero Montani, would need time to decide over any potential deals.

"The new (BPER) board will certainly have its hands free," Cimbri said adding that a merger with Banca Popolare di Sondrio appeared as the "most natural option".

Unipol is the single largest investor in BPER with a 19% stake. On Thursday Unipol said a slate of nominees it would submit to appoint a new board at BPER would contain none of bank's current directors, including CEO Alessandro Vandelli.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Valentina Za)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAMI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More