BPER to debut AT1 bond in busy Italian corporate debt market

January 08, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by Valentina Za and Sara Rossi for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized lender BPER Banca EMII.MI said on Monday it has hired banks to sell an 'Additional Tier 1' (AT1) bond, the riskiest type of bank debt, adding to a busy day for Italian corporate debt issues.

This will be BPER's first AT1 bond marketed to institutional investors, after in 2019 it privately placed a previous issue with leading shareholder Fondazione di Sardegna.

AT1 bonds count towards banks' 'Tier 1' capital because they are designed in such a way that they can absorb potential losses.

BPER's upcoming AT1 issue is rated 'B+' by Fitch Ratings.

Reuters reported in December that Italian issuers, after a slow 2023, were expected to seize the traditional start of the year momentum in bond markets, including by selling AT1 debt.

On Monday, Italian insurer Generali GASI.MI drew around 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in demand for a two-part bond that qualifies as 'green' under the insurer's framework for social, sustainable and green debt.

Mediobanca MDBI.MI sold 750 million euros of a 'covered' bond backed by residential mortgages, after receiving more than 1.2 billion euros in orders.

Demand for a 1 billion euro 10-year bond by state-controlled oil and gas group Eni ENI.MI totalled around five times that amount.

"Italy's primary debt market activity is in full swing," said Marco Spano, managing director and co-head of debt capital markets and financing at Mediobanca - a joint-bookrunner on all four transactions.

Spano said new issues hitting the market ranged from the most senior to the most junior type of corporate debt.

Also the Rome-based Treasury on Monday said it had hired banks to manage the sale of a new seven-year BTP bond, a top-up of a 30-year BTP issue.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Sara Rossi; Editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)

