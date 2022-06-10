BPER received four bids for NPL unit, 2.5 bln euros in bad loans

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - BPER Banca EMII.MI said on Friday it had received four non-binding bids for its non-performing loan (NPL) unit which it plans to sell early next year after reaching a deal by the end of 2022.

Confirming what Reuters had reported last month from sources, BPER said it aimed to offload at least 2.5 billion euros in bad debts with the unit.

Sources have also told Reuters doValue DOVA.MI, Intrum INTRUM.ST, the duo Gardant-AMCO and Prelios have submitted non-binding bids for BPER's unit and the portfolio.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.