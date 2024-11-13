News & Insights

BPER Banca’s Successful €500 Million Bond Placement

November 13, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

BPER Banca S.p.A. (IT:BPE) has released an update.

BPER Banca S.p.A. has successfully placed a €500 million Additional Tier 1 bond, attracting orders of over €3 billion, primarily from institutional investors. The bond, which offers a 6.50% fixed coupon until 2030, saw strong demand, with major interest from investment funds and private banking across Europe. This move strengthens BPER Banca’s capital structure and highlights its appeal in the financial markets.

