BPER Banca's profit falls less than expected in Q3

Italy's fifth-largest bank BPER Banca on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected drop in net profit for the third quarter, helped by improving core revenues and lower provisions against bad loans.

BPER said its net profit for the three months through September came in at 96 million euros, sharply down from 422 million a year ago.

That figure, however, included a 350 million euro boost from buying peer Unipol Banca from BPER's top shareholder, insurer Unipol UNPI.MI.

Analysts had forecast on average a net profit of 53 million euros for the period based on a Reuters survey.

Third-quarter revenues stood at 643 million euros, slightly down from a year earlier but up 3% from the previous quarter, when Italy suffered a prolonged lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19.

