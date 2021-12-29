BPER Banca to hire 550 new staff, make 300 contracts permanent

BPER Banca has agreed to hire 550 new staff and make 300 temporary contracts permanent on top of 1,700 exits already announced in September as part of a deal reached with unions, Italy's fifth-largest bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

BPER had said in September it would reduce and rejuvenate its workforce, as it works on the blueprint of a new 2022-2024 business plan.

