BPER Banca to hire 550 new staff, make 300 contracts permanent

MILAN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - BPER Banca EMII.MI has agreed to hire 550 new staff and make 300 temporary contracts permanent on top of 1,700 exits already announced in September as part of a deal reached with unions, Italy's fifth-largest bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

BPER had said in September it would reduce and rejuvenate its workforce, as it works on the blueprint of a new 2022-2024 business plan.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.