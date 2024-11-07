BPER Banca Posts Strong Q3 Profits and Strategic Focus

BPER Banca S.p.A. (IT:BPE) has released an update.

BPER Banca S.p.A. reported a net profit of €412.9 million for Q3 2024, marking a 6.3% increase quarter-over-quarter, and a consolidated net profit of €1,110.6 million for the first nine months, driven by strong net interest margins and commissions. The bank maintained solid credit quality and a robust capital position, with a CET1 ratio of 15.8% and liquidity ratios well above regulatory requirements. CEO Gianni Franco Papa emphasized the bank’s focus on its 2024-2027 Industrial Plan, aiming to enhance commercial development and streamline operations for growth.

