BPER Banca grants NEXI new extension in merchant payment business talks

Contributor
Agnieszka Flak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Italian lender BPER Banca said on Monday it had granted payments group NEXI a further extension, to May 31, for exclusive talks over its merchant payment business.

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Italian lender BPER Banca EMII.MI said on Monday it had granted payments group NEXI NEXII.MI a further extension, to May 31, for exclusive talks over its merchant payment business.

BPER Banca, Italy's fifth-largest bank, in February received a non-binding offer from NEXI for the business, which one source had earlier said could be worth around 350 million euros ($364.07 million).

Italy's NEXI already runs BPER's shop payments services through a commercial partnership.

"Negotiations between the parties are still in progress and BPER Banca will inform the market when a binding agreement is reached," the lender said.

It had initially granted NEXI two months of exclusive talks and then granted a first extension that expired on Sunday.

($1 = 0.9614 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters