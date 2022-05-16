BPER Banca grants NEXI new extension in merchant payment business talks

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Italian lender BPER Banca EMII.MI said on Monday it had granted payments group NEXI NEXII.MI a further extension, to May 31, for exclusive talks over its merchant payment business.

BPER Banca, Italy's fifth-largest bank, in February received a non-binding offer from NEXI for the business, which one source had earlier said could be worth around 350 million euros ($364.07 million).

Italy's NEXI already runs BPER's shop payments services through a commercial partnership.

"Negotiations between the parties are still in progress and BPER Banca will inform the market when a binding agreement is reached," the lender said.

It had initially granted NEXI two months of exclusive talks and then granted a first extension that expired on Sunday.

($1 = 0.9614 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)

