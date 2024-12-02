BP Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights Figures

BP (BP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BP has announced its latest share capital figures, with a total of 16,018,860,818 ordinary shares and 12,706,252 preference shares, leading to a total of 16,023,943,318 voting rights. This update is crucial for shareholders who need to assess their notification obligations under regulatory rules. BP’s transparency in reporting these figures highlights its commitment to regulatory compliance and investor engagement.

For further insights into BP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.