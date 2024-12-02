BP Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights Figures

BP (BP) has released an update.
BP has announced its latest share capital figures, with a total of 16,018,860,818 ordinary shares and 12,706,252 preference shares, leading to a total of 16,023,943,318 voting rights. This update is crucial for shareholders who need to assess their notification obligations under regulatory rules. BP’s transparency in reporting these figures highlights its commitment to regulatory compliance and investor engagement.
