News & Insights

Markets
BP

Bp Unveils First EV Charging Gigahub In The US

March 20, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - bp (BP) announced the opening of new electric-vehicle charging site at its bp America headquarters in Houston, Texas. A ribbon cutting for the Gigahub will be held on March 20, 2024. The bp pulse station is the first bp pulse branded Gigahub in the US and will be open to the public on April 2. The Gigahub will offer 24 high-speed EV charge points.

bp pulse is bp's electric vehicle charging business. bp has 29,000 EV charge points worldwide and plans for more than 100,000 globally by 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.