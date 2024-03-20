Bp Unveils First EV Charging Gigahub In The US

(RTTNews) - bp (BP) announced the opening of new electric-vehicle charging site at its bp America headquarters in Houston, Texas. A ribbon cutting for the Gigahub will be held on March 20, 2024. The bp pulse station is the first bp pulse branded Gigahub in the US and will be open to the public on April 2. The Gigahub will offer 24 high-speed EV charge points.

bp pulse is bp's electric vehicle charging business. bp has 29,000 EV charge points worldwide and plans for more than 100,000 globally by 2030.

