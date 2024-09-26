BP Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on BP. Our analysis of options history for BP (NYSE:BP) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $289,170, and 8 were calls, valued at $524,098.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $23.0 and $32.0 for BP, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in BP's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to BP's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $23.0 to $32.0 over the preceding 30 days.

BP Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $8.65 $8.45 $8.45 $23.00 $201.9K 73 241 BP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $3.65 $3.5 $3.6 $28.00 $101.5K 70 828 BP PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.88 $2.83 $2.88 $32.00 $80.6K 506 280 BP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $30.00 $76.0K 587 0 BP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.6 $2.52 $2.56 $30.00 $64.0K 198 252

About BP

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 1.1 million barrels of liquids and 6.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves stood at 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 55% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil per day.

In light of the recent options history for BP, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of BP Currently trading with a volume of 11,649,874, the BP's price is down by -2.53%, now at $30.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest BP options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

