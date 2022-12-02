BP

BP, Unions reach deal on wages at Rotterdam Refinery - union spokesperson

AMSTERDAM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Unions and BP PLC BP.L have reached an agreement on wages for workers BP' large Rotterdam refinery, which had been largely idled this month amid a dispute over wages.

A union spokesperson said agreement had been reached on a new three-year package including a 6% wage increase, a 4,000 euro one-time bonus, and the ability to participate in a stock compensation plan.

Workers are expected to gradually restart the parts of the facility, one of Europe's largest, that are still offline ahead of a vote on Wednesday. BP could not immediately be reached for comment.

