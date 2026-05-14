BP Trades at a Discount: Is Now the Right Time to Buy the Stock?

BP plc BP is trading at a trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.27x, which is lower than the broader industry average of 6.61x. Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Chevron Corporation CVX, two other integrated energy majors, are valued higher at 10.03x and 9.66x, respectively.

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Should investors bet on the British energy giant right away, given it is cheap and oil is now in their glorious days? To conclude on this, let’s first analyze the current crude pricing environment and BP’s business fundamentals.

Robust Oil Prices, Key Discoveries to Fuel BP’s Upstream

The price of West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude is trading around $100-per-barrel mark. The high price is being backed by ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) in its latest short-term energy outlook projected WTI at $85.68 per barrel this year, higher than $65.40 last year. A highly favorable pricing environment for the commodity is likely to continue supporting BP's exploration and production activities, which derive a significant proportion of its earnings, similar to ExxonMobil and Chevron.

Image Source: The U.S. Energy Information Administration

The British energy major’s production outlook seems bright, thanks to major discoveries. On its latestearnings call BP mentioned that since the beginning of 2025, it has made 14 discoveries. BP said Bumerangue appears to be a very large oil discovery, estimated at around 8 billion barrels in place, though further appraisal work is needed to determine how much can actually be extracted and commercialized.

BP’s to Reduce Financial Burden, Cost Reduction Targets

On its first-quarter 2026earnings call BP mentioned its plan to slash its corporate hybrid stack, special debt-like securities with both debt and equity characteristics, by more than $4 billion by next year-end. This should reduce BP’s interest costs and will likely free up future cash flows.

The integrated energy major’s cost-cutting measures are also worth mentioning. The company boasted that it has already achieved roughly 70% of its cost-cutting goal.

Should Investors Bet on the Stock?

BP’s price chart indicates strong investor interest in the stock. Over the past year, the stock has jumped 46.6%, outpacing the industry’s 41.1% growth, as well as XOM’s 39.6% and CVX’s 30.8% increase.

One-Year Price Chart

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Considering all the positive developments, it would be ideal for investors to bet on BP right away. Currently, the British energy giant sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.