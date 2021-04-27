BP Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates, Aims to Resume Buybacks in Q2

BP plc BP reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS) on a replacement cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 43 cents per share and also improved from the year-ago earnings of 24 cents.

Total revenues of $36,492 million increased from $30,863 million in the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31,415 million.

The strong quarterly results were owing to higher realizations of commodity prices.

BP p.l.c. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BP p.l.c. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote

BP’s Operational Performance

Oil Production & Operations:

For the first quarter, total production of 1,309 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) declined from 1,679 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter. Reduction in capital investments hurt the production level.

BP sold liquids at $52.92 a barrel in the first quarter compared with $47.64 in the prior-year period. Moreover, it sold natural gas at $4.11 per thousand cubic feet compared with $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. Overall price realization rose to $46.81 per Boe from the year-ago level of $37.10.

After adjusting for non-operating items, underlying replacement cost earnings before interest and tax for the segment amounted to $1,565 million. The figure improved significantly from earnings of $895 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher realized commodity prices primarily caused the upside, partially offset by lower production.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy:

Segmental profits surged to $2,270 million from $847 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to considerable contributions from gas marketing and trading activities.

Notably, for the first quarter, total production of 909 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) improved from 900 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter. Contributions from growth projects in India and Oman primarily aided the production level.

Customers & Products:

After adjusting for non-operating items, underlying replacement cost earnings before interest and tax for the segment amounted to $656 million, down from $921 million in the year-ago comparable quarter. The segment was hurt by weaker results from refining activities.

Notably, BP-operated refining availability for the March quarter was reported at 94.8%, reflecting a decline from 96.1% in the year-ago comparable quarter.

Rosneft:

Earnings from the segment amounted to $363 million, comparing favorably with the loss of $17 million in the March quarter of 2020. Higher oil price aided the segment results.

Capex

Organic capital expenditure for the first quarter of 2021 was recorded at $2,906 million. Notably, the company reported total capital spending for the quarter of $3,798 million.

Financials

BP's net debt — including leases — was $42,380 million at first quarter-end versus $60,618 million in the prior-year quarter. Gearing was recorded at 31.9% compared with 40.1% in the prior-year quarter.

Outlook

The British energy giant expects oil demand to recover this year on the rolling out of coronavirus vaccines and the relaxation of social-distancing measures. The company added that the strong growth in the United States and China is aiding oil demand.

Since the company has successfully reduced net debt below its $35-billion target, it is planning to launch share buybacks worth $500 million in the June quarter.

For 2021, the company reaffirmed its projection for capital spending at around $13 billion. Notably, the integrated energy firm projected 2021 payments associated to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill incident at $1 billion post tax.

