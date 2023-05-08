BP Tops on Q1 Earnings, Plans to Repurchase $1.75B Shares

BP plc BP reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per American Depositary Share on a replacement-cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.33 per share but declined from the $1.92 reported a year ago.

Total quarterly revenues of $56,951 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57,475 million. However, the top line increased from $51,220 million in the year-ago quarter.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings resulted from an increase in oil-equivalent production volumes. The positives were partially offset by lower realizations of commodity prices and a decline in refinery throughputs.

BP p.l.c. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BP p.l.c. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote

Share Repurchases

BP announced plans to execute a $1.75-billion share buyback program, which is expected to be completed before its second-quarter results.

Operational Performance

Oil Production & Operations:

For the first quarter, BP reported total production of 1,360 thousand barrels of oil-equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from 1,286 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter.

BP sold liquids at $71.63 a barrel in the first quarter compared with $83.47 in the prior-year period. It sold natural gas at $6.57 per thousand cubic feet compared with $9.55 in the year-ago quarter. Overall hydrocarbon price realization declined to $62.36 per Boe from $76.85.

After adjusting for non-operating items, underlying replacementcost earningsbefore interest and tax for the segment amounted to $3,319 million. The figure declined from earnings of $4,683 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower commodity price realizations primarily caused the downside.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy:

Segmental profits totaled $3,456 million, declining from $3,595 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to lower liquid and gas prices.

In the first quarter, the total production of 969 MBoe/d increased from 966 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter.

Customers & Products:

After adjusting for non-operating items, underlying replacementcost earningsbefore interest and tax for the segment amounted to $2,759 million, up substantially from $2,156 million in the year-ago quarter. A significant improvement in refining marker margin aided the segment.

BP-operated refining availability in the March-end quarter was 96.1%, reflecting an increase from 95% in the year-ago quarter. Total refinery throughputs from the first quarter were 1,518 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D), down from 1,650 MBbl/D.

Capex

Organic capital expenditure in the reported quarter was $3,495 million. The company reported total capital spending of $3,625 million for the quarter.

Financials

BP's net debt was $21,232 million at the end of the first quarter. Also, the firm announced that its gearing was 19.6%.

Outlook

BP expects upstream production to be lower sequentially in the second quarter. Also, the company anticipates industry refining margins to be lower sequentially due to weaker middle distillate margins.

For this year, the British energy giant forecast both reported and underlying upstream production to be unchanged from the prior year. BP revealed the capital expenditure guidance of $16-$18 billion for this year.

Zacks Rank

BP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Other Integrated Energy Companies

Exxon Mobil Corporation's XOM first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $2.83 (excluding identified items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65.

At the end of first-quarter 2023, ExxonMobil’s total cash and cash equivalents were $32,651 million, and long-term debt amounted to $39,150 million. The firm has significantly lower debt exposure as compared to other integrated majors. Also, ExxonMobil announced the expansion of its share repurchase program up to $50 billion through 2024.

TotalEnergies SE TTE reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of $2.61 (€2.43) per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43 per share.

TotalEnergies expects to invest $16 billion in 2023, of which $5 billion will be allocated to further strengthening renewable operations and electricity. TTE aims to repurchase stocks worth $2 billion in the second quarter, which will further boost shareholders’ value.

Chevron Corporation CVX reported adjusted first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $3.55, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 per share.

As of Dec 31, the San Ramon, CA-based company had $15.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and a total debt of $23.2 billion, with a debt-to-total capitalization of 12.7%. Compared with composite stocks belonging to the industry, Chevron has significantly lower exposure to debt capital.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.