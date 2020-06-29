BP

BP to sell petrochemicals unit to Ineos for $5 billion

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

UK oil major BP said on Monday it would sell its global petrochemicals business to billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos for $5 billion.

"With today's announcement, we have met our $15 billion target for agreed divestments a full year ahead of schedule, demonstrating the range and quality of options available to us," Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said.

