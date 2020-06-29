BP to sell petrochemicals unit to Ineos for $5 billion

June 29 (Reuters) - UK oil major BP BP.L said on Monday it would sell its global petrochemicals business to billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos for $5 billion.

"With today's announcement, we have met our $15 billion target for agreed divestments a full year ahead of schedule, demonstrating the range and quality of options available to us," Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +919742735150; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.