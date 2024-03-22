BP to Reduce Gelsenkirchen Refinery Capacity Amid Demand Shift

BP plc BP plans to reduce the crude processing capacity of its Gelsenkirchen oil refinery in Germany by approximately one-third from 2025, citing a subdued demand outlook, on Wednesday, per a Reuters report.

The decision to reduce capacity comes against the backdrop of mounting challenges faced by European refiners, including stringent environmental regulations, intensifying overseas competition and the surge in electric vehicle sales.

Speaking at the CERAWeek energy conference, Amber Russell, the head of refining at BP, highlighted the significant decline in demand projected for Germany, prompting BP to reassess its operational strategy. The Gelsenkirchen refinery, established in 1935 and comprising two plants along with a petrochemicals site, faces structural challenges that contribute to its high operational costs.

Currently, the refinery, located in western Germany, has a crude oil processing capacity of 265,000 barrels per day, a figure that will be slashed by approximately one-third. Additionally, starting in 2025, the refinery will ramp up its biofuels processing capabilities.

Per the report, a spokesperson for BP confirmed that the reduction is slated to commence in 2025 and emphasized the company's commitment to incorporating biofuels into its operations.

The decision to scale down operations at Gelsenkirchen follows a $1.34 billion impairment recorded by BP in 2023, reflecting changes in economic assumptions. This adjustment highlights the challenges faced by traditional oil refineries amid shifting market trends and regulatory pressures.

