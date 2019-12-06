BP To Purchase Additional Equity In Lightsource BP To Become Equal Partner

(RTTNews) - BP (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) and Lightsource BP have reached an agreement, under which BP will acquire newly-issued equity in Lightsource BP to create a 50:50 joint venture structure. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lightsource BP is an independent leader in the development, funding and long-term management of utility-scale solar PV projects. In December 2017, BP acquired 43% of Lightsource.

Dev Sanyal, CEO of Alternative Energy, BP said: "BP is committed to helping meet the world's rapidly growing demand for low carbon energy. Solar, which is predicted to increase by a factor of 10 by 2040, plays a key role in this energy transition. That is why we want to invest more in Lightsource BP."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.