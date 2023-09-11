BP to Proceed With Clean Energy Plan, Reduce Oil & Gas Output

BP plc BP will no longer phase out its energy transition strategy as investors have been expressing disapproval of the company veering away from its extensive plan to diminish hydrocarbon production, per a Reuters report.

BP’s CEO Bernard Looney outlined ambitious plans for the British energy giant to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and invest billions in low-carbon energy.

Earlier this year, BP scaled down plans to reduce hydrocarbon production after soaring prices lifted the company’s profits to multi-year highs. BP is the only major oil company seeking to reduce production by the end of this decade.

BP relies heavily on oil and gas as its primary source of revenue, with a substantial margin. However, BP will not further slow its shift away from hydrocarbons. BP plans to invest $55-$65 billion in its new transition businesses, including EV charging, biofuels, hydrogen, wind and solar energy, by 2023-2030.

Amid heightening climate concerns, the world is on a decarbonization mission. This has resulted in a significant shift toward renewable energy sources, which are becoming increasingly crucial in battling carbon emissions. Renewable energy offers a more sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Looney dismissed the criticism from investors who argue that BP’s aggressive spending on low-carbon fuels and renewables yields returns far inferior to those of hydrocarbons in the current market. BP is planning to grow in sectors, which will not be correlated to the oil price.

Renewables and low-carbon constitute a small portion of the company’s revenues. In the first half of 2023, the transition growth engines accounted for $700 million of $23 billion in core BP earnings. Looney expects the transition businesses’ earnings to increase to $3-$4 billion by 2025 and $12 billion by 2030.

