BP to increase stake in Azeri Shah Deniz gas field - APA news agency

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - BP BP.L plans to increase its stake in the Azeri Shah Deniz gas field in the Caspian offshore to 29.99%, Azeri news agency APA reported on Thursday.

BP has agreed to buy a 1.16% share in Shah Deniz from Petronas for $168 million, APA quoted BP as saying.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

