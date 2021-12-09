BP

BP to increase stake in Azeri Shah Deniz gas field - APA news agency

Contributor
Nailia Bagirova Reuters
Published

BP plans to increase its stake in the Azeri Shah Deniz gas field in the Caspian offshore to 29.99%, Azeri news agency APA reported on Thursday.

BP has agreed to buy a 1.16% share in Shah Deniz from Petronas for $168 million, APA quoted BP as saying.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

