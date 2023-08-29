BP to drill four exploratory natural gas wells in Egypt in Q4 of 2023 - statement

News & Insights

BP to drill four exploratory natural gas wells in Egypt in Q4 of 2023

August 29, 2023

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Global oil major BP BP.L intends to drill four exploratory natural gas wells in Egypt during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Egyptian petroleum ministry said on Tuesday.

Total investment that the company will inject into Egypt with its partners amounts to about $3.5 billion over the next three years, the ministry said in a statement.

