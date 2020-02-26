BP To Cut Ties With Three U.S. Trade Associations Over Climate Policies

(RTTNews) - BP will cut ties with three US-based trade associations, due to disagreements over their climate-related policies and activities.

BP said it will leave American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, the Western States Petroleum Association and the Western Energy Alliance.

The company noted that it will leave American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers and the Western States Petroleum Association, due to material differences regarding policy positions on carbon pricing.

The company also said it will not renew its membership with the Western Energy Alliance, due to material differences around the federal regulation of methane, as well as asset divestments in the states in which the organisation is active.

Meanwhile, BP stated that it has identified a further five organisations with which it is only partially aligned on climate. The company has communicated differences to those associations.

Earlier this month, BP introduced its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero, as well as ten aims that underpin it.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.