BP to cover travel expenses for health treatment after Roe v. Wade

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Oil producer BP PLC BP.L on Wednesday said it will assist U.S. employees with travel expenses for covered health-care services that cannot be obtained near where an employee lives.

The company made the decision following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last week overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which eliminated the constitutional right for an abortion in the United States.

