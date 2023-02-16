US Markets
BP to buy TravelCenters of America for $1.3 billion

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

February 16, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - TravelCenters of America Inc TA.O said on Thursday it would be acquired by BP Plc BP.L for about $1.3 billion in cash, as the British energy giant looks to expand its travel convenience and fuel supply footprint in the United States.

BP has offered $86 per TravelCenters share held, which represents a 74% premium to the stock's last close on Wednesday.

Convenience is one of BP's five strategic transition growth engines. By 2030, the London-listed aims for around half its annual investment to go into these transition growth engines.

